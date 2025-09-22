Could Snails Help Humans Regrow Their Eyes? Here's What Science Says

The discovery made by the scientists at Stowers Institute for Medical Research positions apple snails as a new model organism for regrowth research. These snails are easy to keep and study, and they have complex eyes that can be fully rebuilt. They're the perfect test subjects for future research that may push current medical frontiers. For humans, eye damage is often permanent. While the human cornea can heal itself to some degree, injuries to the retina or damage to the optic nerve have limited options for repair. Current treatments can restore some functions of the eye and improve vision to a degree, but they cannot rebuild the eye fully. The idea that humans could regrow complex organs, such as eyes, poses many challenges.

The apple snail study shows that the eye can be fully regrown. For humans, it won't happen overnight, but it helps us understand the rules of regeneration in nature. One day, this may lead to the full or partial reconstruction of the human lens, retina, optic nerve, and the supporting eye tissue. If researchers can find which molecular pathways are active in snails but remain silent in humans, it could lead us to new strategies for unlocking humans' capacity for self-repair.

Still, major hurdles remain. Snails and humans are evolutionarily very distant relatives. What works in one species may not directly translate to the other. However, snails do help us understand the extraordinary regenerative abilities many animals already possess. New potentials of regenerative medicine are being intensely explored. Even if humans never manage to fully regrow their eyes, these snails can help with future eye degeneration therapies and even enhance the success of transplants. Who knows, maybe an apple snail a day will keep the doctor away.