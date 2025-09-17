1Password Launches Browser Extension For Perplexity's Comet AI Browser
1Password is one of the best password manager apps available to users worldwide to secure login credentials, credit cards, and other sensitive data, and generate strong, unique passwords for every website and internet service they might use. Tools like 1Password will be even more important in the next phase of browsing the internet, where AI browsers will feature built-in chatbots that can help users while they navigate the web and even perform actions for them, like ordering products, booking trips, and making restaurant reservations.
Perplexity's Comet is one of the first new internet browsers launching with built-in AI capabilities. The browser was released a few months ago for premium Perplexity users. 1Password is now ready to provide security to Comet users via a new browser extension that will work in Comet just like in other browsers. The 1Password extension will let users autofill data securely in the Comet browser while they surf the web using the Perplexity AI assistant.
How 1Password works inside the Comet browser
While 1Password has become the first security launch partner for Perplexity, the browser extension will work just as it does in other browsers. 1Password subscribers can install the extension for free and start using it to authenticate on websites by autofilling usernames and passwords, two-factor authentication codes, credit card information, and access other data. 1Password browser extensions also let users save new logins and generate strong passwords during that process. That functionality will be available when browsing the web with Comet.
The company noted that the 1Password browser extension will provide strong security, ensuring credentials stay private while the user is engaging with the AI. 1Password noted in a press release that its "approach to AI security is grounded in privacy, transparency, and trust." The company said that "secrets stay secret with end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge architecture, and users maintain clear control over what AI can access, when, and why."
The images 1Password offered to demonstrate 1Password functionality in Comet show an Amazon shopping session handled with Perplexity AI. The chatbot informs the user that it couldn't complete the Amazon checkout, as the user wasn't signed in. "Please log in to your Amazon account, then let me know. I'll help you finish the purchase right away," the chatbot says in the sidebar menu. At the same time, a password autofill prompt appears on the screen, indicating to the user that the 1Password extension can fill in the Amazon username and password securely.
While both Comet and 1Password will require monthly subscriptions, 1Password informed BGR that all 1Password customers will get early access to Comet.