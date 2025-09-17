1Password Launches Browser Extension For Perplexity's Comet AI Browser

While 1Password has become the first security launch partner for Perplexity, the browser extension will work just as it does in other browsers. 1Password subscribers can install the extension for free and start using it to authenticate on websites by autofilling usernames and passwords, two-factor authentication codes, credit card information, and access other data. 1Password browser extensions also let users save new logins and generate strong passwords during that process. That functionality will be available when browsing the web with Comet.

The company noted that the 1Password browser extension will provide strong security, ensuring credentials stay private while the user is engaging with the AI. 1Password noted in a press release that its "approach to AI security is grounded in privacy, transparency, and trust." The company said that "secrets stay secret with end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge architecture, and users maintain clear control over what AI can access, when, and why."

The images 1Password offered to demonstrate 1Password functionality in Comet show an Amazon shopping session handled with Perplexity AI. The chatbot informs the user that it couldn't complete the Amazon checkout, as the user wasn't signed in. "Please log in to your Amazon account, then let me know. I'll help you finish the purchase right away," the chatbot says in the sidebar menu. At the same time, a password autofill prompt appears on the screen, indicating to the user that the 1Password extension can fill in the Amazon username and password securely.

While both Comet and 1Password will require monthly subscriptions, 1Password informed BGR that all 1Password customers will get early access to Comet.