The iPhone Trick You're Not Using That Could Boost Your Productivity

If you're the type that needs a lot of speech transcriptions from audio recordings, your life is about to become a lot easier. For anyone who conducts interviews on an iPhone, you know how aggravating it can be attempting to get a text transcription after the fact. There are AI programs that can help, of course, but it turns out Apple is way ahead of the game, and the company has brought live transcriptions to the Voice Memos app through Apple Intelligence.

To use live translation with Apple's Voice Memos app, you'll need an iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18 or later. From there, it's just a matter of selecting the right option while recording. It's pretty cool seeing Apple Intelligence transcribe speech to text in real-time, and you even have a few options for what to do with it once you pause or stop the recording.

With Apple's AI being interwoven throughout the iPhone's operating system, it can be pretty easy to overlook certain features, especially as the company delivered even more updates to Apple Intelligence in iOS 26. However, the new live transcription feature is an outright godsend for anyone who frequently records through the Voice Memos app, so let's take a quick look at its capabilities.