Will Mars Really Lose One Of Its Moons?

The inward spiral of Phobos sets the stage for two possible outcomes: catastrophic breakup or a dramatic surface impact. According to 2015 research done by planetary scientist Benjamin Black from the University of California, Berkeley, Phobos is likely to be torn apart by Martian tidal forces before it hits the planet's surface. This breakup could occur in as little as 20 to 40 million years, and its result would be a ring of debris encircling Mars.

Once disrupted, the ring would form rather quickly, probably in only a few weeks, but it's predicted that this ring wouldn't be permanent. It would take anywhere from 1 to 100 million years for it to slowly fade, as its material would rain down on the surface of the Red Planet or erode over time. However, if Phobos maintains enough cohesion during its descent, denser fragments may survive the breakup and eventually crash into Mars. These impacts would be relatively slow and shallow but still capable of carving visible craters into the surface of Mars.

Alternative research offers a slightly faster timeline. An analysis suggests Phobos could reach a state of orbital disintegration in as little as 10 million years. In 2008, Dr. Bijay Kumar Sharma (via Cornell University) used a planetary-satellite dynamics model to calculate Phobos' orbital decay, concluding that this moon will meet its demise in approximately 10.4 million years. Once Phobos reaches an altitude of 3,400 miles from the surface of Mars, it will cross the threshold of the Roche limit. This is the point where the tidal forces of Mars will tear the moon apart, but the exact timing and the process will depend on Phobos' internal strength, density, and composition.