These 'Halo' Barrels Around Los Angeles Might Be Destroying Aquatic Life

It's no secret that bad actors dump pollutants into our oceans, and this has been happening for decades. But when the LA Times reported several hotspots discovered as recently as 2020, it was originally surmised that the industrial waste barrels littered among them contained DDT, or a pesticide called Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, that has long since been banned. Possibly up to 700 tons and 25,000 barrels of toxic DDT had been dumped. Dubbed the "halo" barrels because they feature nondescript white sediment halos underwater, scientists finally believe they know what's actually contained within them. They're leaking caustic alkaline waste into the surrounding area in concentrated amounts, keeping animal life away, and maybe even decimating it.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the graveyard, named the Southern California ocean disposal site #2, is spread across 14 deep-sea dump sites. These sites are purportedly filled with radioactive waste, refinery waste, chemical waste, oil-drilling waste, and military explosives, which were dumped between the 1930s and 1970s. Very little is known about what these dump sites contain, other than it's likely harmful industrial waste of some kind. A 2021 report reveals it's not DDT, however, following surveys conducted by teams at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.