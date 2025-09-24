Some T-Mobile Users Get Netflix And Hulu For Free - Here's How

In recent years, mobile providers have combined streaming access with wireless plans to onboard more people. More specifically, T-Mobile and Verizon have been adding streaming packages to wireless plans through various promos and offers. For being a loyal customer, you're rewarded with access to apps like Netflix and Hulu, essentially for free.

You see, wireless plans have become increasingly complex. Gone are the days when you could pick a simple plan through a handful of providers — the market is much more competitive. Those plans are also less straightforward, with coverage variations in calls, texts, international communications, roaming, wireless network access, hotspots, and more. That's why wireless providers have taken to including better incentives for customers, and that's precisely what's being offered through T-Mobile for select users. As part of its Go5G Next Plan, subscribers can upgrade to a new phone annually, but also gain access to Hulu with ads at no additional cost.

That's the caveat, of course, that you're getting the plan with ads. But you should also know this isn't a temporary offer that will run out after a certain amount of time. Once you're signed up, it's a permanent free subscription as a standard part of your wireless bill. Hulu isn't the only service offered, either. T-Mobile customers can also access Apple TV+ and Netflix for as low as $80 per month. Understanding how to take advantage of these sweet, sweet perks and what limitations exist is key to getting the most bang for your buck.