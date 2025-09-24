Some T-Mobile Users Get Netflix And Hulu For Free - Here's How
In recent years, mobile providers have combined streaming access with wireless plans to onboard more people. More specifically, T-Mobile and Verizon have been adding streaming packages to wireless plans through various promos and offers. For being a loyal customer, you're rewarded with access to apps like Netflix and Hulu, essentially for free.
You see, wireless plans have become increasingly complex. Gone are the days when you could pick a simple plan through a handful of providers — the market is much more competitive. Those plans are also less straightforward, with coverage variations in calls, texts, international communications, roaming, wireless network access, hotspots, and more. That's why wireless providers have taken to including better incentives for customers, and that's precisely what's being offered through T-Mobile for select users. As part of its Go5G Next Plan, subscribers can upgrade to a new phone annually, but also gain access to Hulu with ads at no additional cost.
That's the caveat, of course, that you're getting the plan with ads. But you should also know this isn't a temporary offer that will run out after a certain amount of time. Once you're signed up, it's a permanent free subscription as a standard part of your wireless bill. Hulu isn't the only service offered, either. T-Mobile customers can also access Apple TV+ and Netflix for as low as $80 per month. Understanding how to take advantage of these sweet, sweet perks and what limitations exist is key to getting the most bang for your buck.
How to get Hulu for free with T-Mobile
It may be hard to believe, but T-Mobile has included Hulu with ads alongside Go5G Next for a while now. You'd be forgiven for thinking there's a complicated way to sign up for those perks. It's not the first time wireless carriers have made things difficult, hello termination fees. That's why T-Mobile makes it easy to swap — T-Mobile's Family Freedom can free your wallet from other carriers. But actually getting Hulu for free, and Apple TV+ and Netflix, too, is pretty darn simple.
All you have to do is subscribe to T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan. If you're already a T-Mobile customer with one of the existing plans, like Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, or Go5G Plus, you can just upgrade in-store or through your online account. Once you're a member, you'll also gain access to Apple TV+ and Netflix on Us, the latter of which is also the basic, ad-supported version.
Netflix limits basic users to a single device at a time, or rather, a single screen, so just be aware of that if you have a family. Seeing as streaming providers like Netflix continue to raise their prices – Netflix just did it again in January – these free access offerings are certainly welcome.
How much does T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan cost?
T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan works similarly to its other options, with costs that differ depending on how many active lines you have. It's $100 for one line, $85 for two lines, $60 for three lines, and $56.25 for four lines (these prices are per line). You get unlimited talk, text, and 5G and 4G data. Extra perks include phone upgrades every six months, if you want, exclusive deals, 50GB of hotspot data, and access to the streaming services, including Netflix Basic, Apple TV+, and Hulu.
If you are an existing subscriber, you don't have to upgrade unless you want to take advantage of those extra perks. You may well decide it's not worth the added cost. But collectively, all three streaming services bundled in your wireless plan, for free, will save you about $400 per year or $35 per month, which is what you'd be paying if you subscribed separately. Knowing that, it's difficult to argue with such a bargain even if Netflix and Hulu have ads and is only available on one screen at a time.