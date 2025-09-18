Samsung's Answer To The Apple Vision Pro To Launch On October 21

The Moohan codename means Infinite in Korean, a translation that Samsung offered in its December 2024 announcement. It's unlikely for Samsung to use it as a commercial name for the product, given the Korean giant's tendency to use the word "Galaxy" in the name of the various products it sells, from smartphones to computers and wearables. ETNews makes no mention of a particular name for the product, but offers other details about the spatial computer.

Samsung reportedly wanted to unveil Project Moohan on September 29, a date that appeared in previous rumors. It ultimately chose October 21 for the media event, with sales set to start after the launch. The initial shipment volume will be around 100,000 units, as Samsung is gauging demand. Project Moohan will feature high-end components, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and micro-OLED panels with 3,800 PPI resolution, which is higher than the Apple Vision Pro's 3,391 PPI. The headset will reportedly support several control methods, including voice, gesture, and gaze. Corrective lenses will be sold separately as inserts, similar to the Vision Pro.

The report also notes that Samsung developed its Vision Pro alternative with comfort and content accessibility in mind. Samsung apparently learned from the shortcomings of the Vision Pro when designing its product. The Vision Pro's weight is one issue that early adopters highlighted. ETNews also cites the lack of Vision Pro-ready content at launch.