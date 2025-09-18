Samsung's Answer To The Apple Vision Pro To Launch On October 21
Google unveiled the Android XR platform in mid-December last year, showcasing new Android experiences for smart glasses and mixed-reality headsets with a big focus on built-in AI. At the same time, Samsung teased Project Moohan, its answer to the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer. Samsung's mixed reality headset would run the new Android XR operating system. Samsung only showed the image above when it unveiled Project Moohan, choosing not to mention the product's commercial name, its specs, or the price and release date.
While Google demoed Android XR glasses at its I/O 2025 event in May, Samsung was not ready to formally launch the Project Moohan headset. By June, rumors claimed Samsung would start Project Moohan sales in mid-October. Fast-forward to mid-September, and a Korean news outlet ETNews reports that Samsung will announce Project Moohan on October 21. That's also when sales will begin, with Samsung looking to price the mixed-reality headset between the $500 Meta Quest 3 and the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro. The report quotes industry insiders that expect the price to fall in the upper 2 million won range in Korea, or more than $2,000.
Project Moohan: Name, specs, and features
The Moohan codename means Infinite in Korean, a translation that Samsung offered in its December 2024 announcement. It's unlikely for Samsung to use it as a commercial name for the product, given the Korean giant's tendency to use the word "Galaxy" in the name of the various products it sells, from smartphones to computers and wearables. ETNews makes no mention of a particular name for the product, but offers other details about the spatial computer.
Samsung reportedly wanted to unveil Project Moohan on September 29, a date that appeared in previous rumors. It ultimately chose October 21 for the media event, with sales set to start after the launch. The initial shipment volume will be around 100,000 units, as Samsung is gauging demand. Project Moohan will feature high-end components, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and micro-OLED panels with 3,800 PPI resolution, which is higher than the Apple Vision Pro's 3,391 PPI. The headset will reportedly support several control methods, including voice, gesture, and gaze. Corrective lenses will be sold separately as inserts, similar to the Vision Pro.
The report also notes that Samsung developed its Vision Pro alternative with comfort and content accessibility in mind. Samsung apparently learned from the shortcomings of the Vision Pro when designing its product. The Vision Pro's weight is one issue that early adopters highlighted. ETNews also cites the lack of Vision Pro-ready content at launch.
More product launches planned
Samsung's headset will run Android XR, which comes with built-in multimodal AI and support for Android apps. The report notes that Samsung has partnered with OpenXR and Unity to expand XR content availability for games, productivity, and other apps.
While Project Moohan is the focus of the report, ETNews mentioned two other products that Samsung will launch in the coming months, after the mixed-reality device hits stores. One of them is the Galaxy G Fold trifold smartphone that has appeared in several reports so far this year. The trifold handset should be unveiled during a separate event, either in late October or in November.
The second is a smart glasses product that Samsung developed in partnership with Google. Codenamed Haean, the smart glasses will likely run on the same Android XR platform. It's unclear whether the Samsung smart glasses will have a display. Google demoed Android XR smart glass experiences at I/O 2025 that featured a built-in screen.