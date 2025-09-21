Do Electric Vehicles Need Special Tires?

Electric vehicles are a different breed from traditional gas-powered ones, or what could also be called internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. For starters, they run on electricity, not fuel, except for hybrids, which run on a combination of both. In addition, they have separate maintenance requirements. No oil is necessary since the engine is not combustion-based and does not need lubricant. So, that means no filling oil or oil changes altogether. But another component that's different, that you might not expect, is the tires. Electric vehicles require a different type of tire to be installed in order to match the unique engineering of the vehicle.

Initially, that can seem odd. Tires are tires, right? Except electric vehicles are much heavier than their ICE counterparts because they contain large, dense battery packs. Although groundbreaking new designs make them lighter every day, those batteries collectively can weigh hundreds or thousands more pounds than the engine block in a combustion vehicle. Not only do the tires need to support the heavier loads but also they have additional requirements because of how that affects road use of the EVs. That's why it helps to explore how electric vehicles operate to fully understand why they need those special tires.