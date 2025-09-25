How Scientists Discovered A New Species Native To Only One US River

South Carolina is known to be an outdoor destination with its coastline and Congaree National Park. It is Savannah, Georgia where the Savannah River gets its name. This river flows from the Appalachian Mountains and into the Atlantic Ocean, drawing outdoor enthusiasts almost year-round.

Locals that frequent the Savannah River system will know of a strange fish that has long eluded specific scientific classification. Though it may not be the biggest fish ever caught, it is unique in its own way. It is native only to the Savannah River system and is not found anywhere else. Little used to be known about it, until now.

The fish's scientific name is Micropterus pucpuggy, but it is commonly referred to now as Bartram's bass. This important find expands the understanding of the Savannah River's ecosystem. Identifying and researching this fish is important to determine what conservation efforts need to be established in order to protect Bartram's bass.