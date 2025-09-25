How Scientists Discovered A New Species Native To Only One US River
South Carolina is known to be an outdoor destination with its coastline and Congaree National Park. It is Savannah, Georgia where the Savannah River gets its name. This river flows from the Appalachian Mountains and into the Atlantic Ocean, drawing outdoor enthusiasts almost year-round.
Locals that frequent the Savannah River system will know of a strange fish that has long eluded specific scientific classification. Though it may not be the biggest fish ever caught, it is unique in its own way. It is native only to the Savannah River system and is not found anywhere else. Little used to be known about it, until now.
The fish's scientific name is Micropterus pucpuggy, but it is commonly referred to now as Bartram's bass. This important find expands the understanding of the Savannah River's ecosystem. Identifying and researching this fish is important to determine what conservation efforts need to be established in order to protect Bartram's bass.
How the discovery of Batram's bass was made
River research in the United States often turns up interesting new finds, like the prehistoric monster remains in the Mississippi River. Studies of the Savannah River were ongoing as part of a collaboration between the University of Georgia, Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. These efforts were aided by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This grant was essential to making the discovery possible.
Research into this ecosystem has spanned decades. Though the fish was originally referred to as the redeye bass, now it has been given the official name Bartram's bass. The research uncovered that it is only native to the waters of the Savannah River system which spans South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Doctor Tom Mullikin is the director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). He released a statement published by SCDNR News that said, "This recognition is a major milestone in understanding and protecting South Carolina's native fish diversity." He also said, "It highlights the importance of conserving the Savannah River system and the unique species that depend on it."
What Bartram's bass is
Bartram's bass is a type of black bass fish. They can grow up to 15 inches in length. They are feisty fish, easily aggressive with the stamina and size to back it up. They tend to be an olive or bronze color on their top scales with a white color on their bottom half. They usually have some manner of vertical spots. They can be differentiated from the Alabama bass which has a horizontal band of dark spots, the largemouth bass which is much lighter in color, and the smallmouth bass which is much darker over a greater area of its body.
Unfortunately, the Bartram's bass species is at risk. The loss of habitat for a fish already native to only one river system has taken its toll. It also mates with other species of bass, including the invasive Alabama bass. This raises concern that its pure genetic pool will die out and there won't be any true Bartram's bass examples left in the future.
The good news is that damage to species can be reversed, such as one fish species thought to be extinct actually still living. Conversation efforts for Bartram's bass are ongoing. Now that the species has been identified and research has allowed it to be more fully understood, both scientists and conservationists in the Savannah River system can work to protect it.