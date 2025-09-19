Change This One Gmail Setting To Instantly Make The Android App Better

Google is always changing something. I can't recall the last time I didn't read about the company changing up something or adding a new feature to one of its existing apps — or even completely killing off one app in favor of another like it did with Hangouts and even Google Assistant. For as long as I can remember now, Google has forced us to have the Google Meet video chat button at the bottom of the Gmail app, at least on Android. While you get used to ignoring it, there's no arguing that it takes up valuable screen real estate in what should be an app focused solely on emails. Thankfully, someone has figured out how to turn that button off.

According to a recent article from Android Authority, we no longer have to just sit by and try to ignore the ugly Google Meet button at the bottom of our inboxes. Instead, there's actually a way to turn it off, though it is a little tedious if you have multiple accounts set up in the Gmail app. The main reason is because you seem to have to change the setting for each individual inbox. While that's annoying, it's still nice to know that you finally have a bit more control over what you see in your Gmail inbox. If you dislike that Google Meet button like I do, here's what you need to do to delete it.