Samsung Is Now Showing Ads On Some Of Its Most Expensive Smart Refrigerators

If you were debating picking up one of Samsung's top-of-the-line smart fridges with a display, you should read this first. The company is making a major change to how it operates these smart appliances by adding advertisements to some of the themes you can use on their cover displays.

The change was originally spotted by Reddit users who shared a photo of the changelog that their fridge displayed when it updated to the most recent version. That changelog notes that advertisements will now appear on the Weather, Color, and Daily Board themes while the Gallery and Art themes will not display advertisements — at least for now. That could change in the future.

Of course, the community was not happy to find out about this development, especially considering how expensive Samsung's appliances can be, such as the AI fridges the company has introduced in the past couple of years. So, to spend that kind of money on something, only for the manufacturer to start feeding ads to you, right in your own kitchen, might feel like a slap in the face. Sadly, there's no way to turn them off.