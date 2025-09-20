Court Documents Show T-Mobile Knew About This Threat To Its Users For Years

If you accidentally leave your phone behind while out on the town, it's easy to immediately feel panicked and worry it could end up stolen. After all, we keep a great deal of personal information of our phones, from contacts, login information, and access to our financial records. In the case of a crime called SIM swapping, the thief doesn't even need to have your physical phone in hand to cause problems.

A SIM swap starts when a criminal reaches out to their targeted victim's wireless phone provider. By either tricking the employee they are speaking to through pretending to be the targeted victim — or even potentially by bribery — they are able to have the victim's phone number transferred to another SIM card remotely. Because phone numbers are often used to verify identity for various accounts, including banks, it's then possible for the criminal to gain access to the victim's private information and money.

For customers of the phone carrier T-Mobile, they may have thought their problems were limited to T-Mobile's monthly bill price hike. However, a recent legal battle involving T-Mobile resulted in a $33 million arbitration award in favor of a SIM swapping victim. As details come to light in this case, T-Mobile is not coming out looking favorably. Instead, it is being accused of negligence.