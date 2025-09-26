Here's How Life At The Bottom Of The Ocean Survives Without The Sun

The mysteries of our ocean are not fully understood. The deepest, darkest areas may conjure up ideas of monsters like the megalodon from the Jason Statham movie. Though there are creepy creatures down there, like the methane-powered sea spider, not everything is nightmarish. A recent expedition to the deep hadal zone uncovered a fascinating world that changes our understanding of how life at the bottom of the ocean survives without sunlight — chemical leaks from the ocean floor.

The study was published in the journal Nature on July 30, 2025, and is titled "Flourishing chemosynthetic life at the greatest depths of hadal trenches." This mission brought together scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. They undertook the journey personally, not remotely nor by underwater drone, to spearhead this discovery.

At the very bottom of the ocean, more than six miles down, the hadal trench has some of the most extreme and least explored environments on Earth. Its name is inspired by Hades, the Greek god of the underworld. By using a manned deep-sea submersible, the scientists made a remarkable find. They uncovered the deepest and largest chemosynthesis-based communities that have ever been documented.