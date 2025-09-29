Every Major Wi-Fi Mesh System Ranked From Worst To Best According To User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few things are more frustrating than dealing with patchy Wi-Fi. Whether you're trying to stream a movie, take a video call, or just scroll social media, dead zones in your home can make the experience miserable. That's where Wi-Fi mesh systems come in. Instead of relying on a single router, these systems use multiple devices — often called "nodes" or "points" — that work together to blanket your space with a unified signal. A Wi-Fi mesh system is different from a range extender and will usually include a router and one or more nodes. The router is the main hub that connects to your modem, while the nodes (or satellites) are placed around your home to extend and strengthen coverage. The result is a stronger, more consistent Wi-Fi signal across every room.
There are many different Wi-Fi mesh systems available, and these systems may use different internet standards. If you're looking at buying a Wi-Fi mesh system, you'll likely see options including Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7. These will all appear on this list, so it's handy to understand the difference. In short, Wi-Fi 6 is the most common and delivers faster speeds and better efficiency for crowded networks. Wi-Fi 6E adds access to the less-congested 6GHz band, which can reduce interference. Wi-Fi 7 is the newest standard, promising even lower latency and blazing speeds, though it's still overkill for most households in 2025. Wi-Fi 8 is currently in development, and we won't see that for several years yet.
Reading through Wi-Fi mesh system reviews, it's apparent that while some reviewers may rave about perfect speeds, others complain about constant dropouts, even when using the exact same mesh kit, demonstrating that there isn't one perfect solution that's right for everyone.
Xfinity xFi Range Extending Pods
Xfinity's xFi Range Extending Pods earn the lowest marks, with an average rating of 3.4 out of 5 from over 1,000 Amazon reviews. While the system offers a simple way to fill dead spots, only Xfinity router owners can use them, and an Xfinity subscription is required. That instantly makes them a non-starter for most people. Even among Xfinity customers, the feedback is mixed. Some users report that the pods provide a noticeable boost in dead zones, but others complain that they stop working after just a few months or don't play nicely with newer Xfinity hardware. Nearly 30% of reviewers gave them just one star, often citing intermittent performance, frequent dropouts after a few months, and inconsistent reliability even for those with compatible setups.
For a system that's supposed to "just work," many people have reported a confusing setup process, inconsistent performance, and that updates don't always seem to resolve issues. Xfinity's xFi Extending Pods can cost as little as $75 for a single pod, which is still not a negligible amount given that it doesn't include a router and is essentially an extender tied to a single ISP, so they offer poor long-term value except in very limited use cases. If you're already locked into Xfinity and need a quick fix, these pods might hold you over. But compared to the competition, they fall far short on flexibility, reliability, and long-term value.
ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600
The ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 (XT8) is a bit of a paradox. On paper, it's one of the most powerful systems on this list. Each unit can deliver up to 6,600 Mbps, coverage extends to 5,500 square feet, and ASUS includes lifetime network security and parental controls without charging a subscription fee. It's also a tri-band system, meaning it adds a dedicated extra 5 GHz "backhaul lane" for smoother performance when lots of devices are online. To top it off, every unit is interchangeable — any can act as the main router or as a satellite — making expansion easier.
However, despite all those advantages, the XT8 scores just 3.8 out of five stars on Amazon — one of only two Wi-Fi mesh systems on this list to score under four stars. Reviewers often report reliability issues, slow speeds, inconsistent performance over longer distances, unresolved firmware bugs, and a learning curve with the more advanced settings. Some users couldn't get it to work at all. For many buyers, the promise of high-end specs is undercut by inconsistent execution.
At around $330 for a two-pack, the XT8 costs more than dual-band competitors and offers features they can't match. So, if you're comfortable tinkering with settings and want strong specs for the money, it might be a great fit. But if you just want something simple and reliable, the middling user rating suggests you may want to look elsewhere. Asus's newer system, the BT6, has Wi-Fi 7 and costs $479.99 for two units. It fares slightly better with reviewers, albeit with a middling score of 4.0 from only 60 reviews on Amazon, as of September 2025.
Gryphon Tower AC3000
Gryphon sets itself apart by focusing heavily on parental controls and internet safety, carving out a niche as the family-first mesh Wi-Fi solution. The Gryphon Tower AC3000 system supports busy Wi-Fi networks and includes device monitoring as well as content filtering. Setup is done using the Gryphon app, and some reviewers highlight its excellent signal strength and reliability in medium to large homes. Parents can set daily screen-time limits, restrict specific apps or websites on individual devices, and monitor usage.
These features aren't entirely unique – TP-Link, Netgear, and ASUS also offer some parental controls and built-in security – but Gryphon's family-first approach feels more integrated and provides more granularity than most of its competitors. That's why many reviewers highlight it as a strong choice for households with kids. However, with a rating of 4.0 on Amazon, it's a relatively low scorer with reviewers.
There are reports of slow and unstable connections, but the main culprit seems to be the introduction of a subscription for some parental control and security features that were once included. While the hardware still offers basics like screen-time limits and filtering, extras such as advanced malware protection now cost around $7.50 per month. Many buyers felt blindsided by this shift, feeling frustrated at paying more to unlock what they assumed came built in. At $299 for the two-pack, it's not the cheapest, and while the extra cost supposedly reflects its safety features, with some features now tied to a subscription, it may feel less like a bargain than it once did.
Tenda Nova MX3 (AX1500)
Tenda's Nova MX3 is one of the most budget-friendly Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems around. A three-pack costs $159.99, making it one of the cheapest mesh kits on our list. It lacks high-end speeds and features, but at this price, it's an appealing choice for budget-conscious households. A downside is that it is only available in a three-pack, meaning there's no option to buy the units singly if you have a smaller area to cover or want to extend your setup further.
Each unit delivers combined speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, and a three-pack can cover around 3,000 square feet. Customers often mention ease of setup and surprisingly strong coverage for the price, with smooth streaming and video calls across larger spaces. That said, performance is more modest compared to pricier rivals. Although some users report slow speeds, limited coverage, and firmware update issues, 65% of Amazon reviewers considered this a five-star product. The MX3 is best suited for you if you have a mid-size home and affordability is your main priority.
If you want faster speeds, more capacity, and Wi-Fi 7 future-proofing, Tenda's BE3600 is the logical upgrade. At $199.99 for a three-pack, it's still very affordable, and delivers significantly more performance without straying too far from the MX3's budget-friendly ethos. However, with fewer than 40 reviews on Amazon, it's too soon to say whether it's a hit with all buyers. The Nova MX3, however, remains a solid budget pick if you're more interested in filling Wi-Fi dead zones than pushing gigabit speeds.
Netgear Orbi 370 (Wi-Fi 7)
Netgear's Orbi 370 is the only Wi-Fi 7 mesh system to make this list — most of the others we considered didn't have enough real-world feedback yet, with fewer than 100 Amazon reviews. In contrast, the Orbi 370 has already amassed over 3,000 reviews, thanks to being one of the first Wi-Fi 7 kits launched at a relatively affordable price point. It delivers whole-home coverage of up to 4,000 square feet with speeds as high as 5 Gbps, and can handle up to 70 connected devices. Many users praise its strong performance, especially in larger homes, though some reviews report issues with slowness, reliability, and poor customer service.
Where the 370 delivers is in bringing Wi-Fi 7 tech into the mainstream. Early adopters get tri-band performance, multi-gig backhaul, and solid range without having to spend a fortune on top-tier models. The Orbi 370 two-pack, with a router and satellite, retails for $249.99, while the three-pack costs $349.99, making it one of the most expensive options on our list. Still, all Wi-Fi 7 systems come at a premium, and it's similarly priced compared to other brands' systems with similar specs.
The Orbi 370 is the entry-level Wi-Fi 7 Orbi, while the premium model costs around $2000 and provides an extra band for faster speeds, broader coverage, and additional wired ports for those who want maximum performance and flexibility. Between these options, Netgear also offers the Orbi 770 and 870 series, with more performance and features than the 370, but lower prices than the 970. The Orbi 370 is ideal for early adopters who want a taste of Wi-Fi 7 without spending thousands. If you've got a fast internet plan, a busy smart home, and want to future-proof your setup on a reasonable budget, many reviewers consider this a smart choice.
Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD
Unlike most of the other systems on this list, the Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD is an older system running Wi-Fi 5, which makes it a bit dated in comparison. Even so, its long-range mesh points and easy-to-use app keep it popular with users who value simplicity and whole-home coverage over cutting-edge specs. It has a rating of 4.3 on Amazon from over 2,000 reviews, and almost three-quarters of those give it five stars. The kit has a unique design with a touchscreen router, which sets it apart from other mesh systems, most of which stick to the plain white box format. Reviewers praise its simple app, excellent coverage, and steady performance, noting that setup is easy and straightforward.
As is usual with any Wi-Fi mesh system, some customers experience slowness and connectivity issues. There are also complaints about poor customer service. At around $250 for one router and two mesh points, the AmpliFi HD isn't cheap for something that still uses Wi-Fi 5. There's no indication from the company that they'll be upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, let alone Wi-Fi 7, any time soon. Although this product can boast five stars from 73% of its reviewers, many of these reviews date back five or more years.
This isn't a cutting-edge product, and if you're spending hundreds of dollars on a system, you might prefer to have something that feels new. On the other hand, the AmpliFi HD has proven to be a dependable system that is still sold and supported by Ubiquiti on its website.
Google Nest AC2200
Google has offered several mesh systems over the years. Its newer Nest Wifi Pro is an excellent product that supports Wi-Fi 6E and tri-band performance, but it's the older Nest Wifi AC2200 that makes the list here. While the Pro is more future-proof, it's less popular with users, with an Amazon rating of 4.0 from around 2,000 reviews. Plus, it isn't compatible with older Nest hardware, and reviewers complain that the newer system doesn't work as well as the old one. The AC2200 still uses Wi-Fi 5, but it's a strong favorite with users, boasting a 4.3-star rating from tens of thousands of reviews. A three-pack includes one router and two nodes, which also double as Google smart speakers. Together, three units can cover up to 5,400 square feet.
As you'd expect from a Google product, setup is refreshingly simple via the Google Home app, and the sleek, minimalist design makes it one of the prettiest products on the list. Users also highlight reliable connectivity, ease of installation, and how smoothly it integrates with Google Home devices, making it a natural choice for smart-home households already using Google. Some reviewers mention slower speeds at the edge of coverage or occasional dropouts, but these are fairly typical for dual-band mesh systems in this price range.
At around $159.99 for a three-pack, the Nest Wifi AC2200 is one of the most affordable options we've included. With its combination of reliability, simplicity, and popularity, it's a safe choice for anyone who doesn't need ultra-fast internet speeds and just wants a no-frills, easy-to-set-up option.
TP-Link Deco X55
The Deco X55 is TP-Link's best-selling mesh system, taking the No. 2 spot in Amazon's Whole Home & Mesh Wi-Fi Systems category after the Amazon eero. It's one of the most popular Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems for good reason: it nails the balance between performance, coverage, and affordability, and reviewers frequently praise the high quality for the price. It can reach 2,400 Mbps in ideal conditions, and at $199.99 for a three-pack of identical nodes, the Deco X55 undercuts many Wi-Fi 6 rivals. Coverage for a three-pack is advertised up to 6,500 square feet, which makes it suitable for many multi-story or large homes.
Three-quarters of the reviews on Amazon give the product five stars, with users praising improvements in speed and how quickly the system sets up via the Deco app. As with all mesh systems, some users have connectivity and coverage issues, but overall, the product seems to suit most households. TP-Link's Deco family is broad, with higher-end models like the BE25 Dual-Band BE5000 offering Wi-Fi 7, and the Deco XE75 Pro adding tri-band and multi-gig support, but the X55 is a good mid-range best-seller that works for many households.
TP-Link isn't always the flashiest or most innovative brand in the mesh space, but that's part of its appeal. The Deco X55 doesn't try to reinvent Wi-Fi; it just delivers steady speeds, wide coverage, and one of the simplest setup processes around. For many buyers, that dependability at a reasonable price is exactly what they want, which explains why it's one of the best-selling mesh systems on Amazon.
Amazon eero 6
Amazon's eero 6 takes the top spot on our list, although it's a close run thing between the eero and TP-Link's Deco. What tips the balance is sheer popularity: eero is the number one best-seller in Amazon's Whole Home & Mesh Wi-Fi Systems category, although the list is largely dominated by the two brands, with five of the top-10 spots going to different eero bundles and the other five to TP-Link Deco kits. Amazon also sells more powerful mesh systems, including the eero 6 Pro, which we ranked as the best mesh system last year, the newer eero 7, and an outdoor model for extending coverage into your yard. But the eero 6 tops the best-seller charts and boasts an Amazon rating of 4.4 from over 27,000 reviews.
This straightforward, set-it-and-forget-it device is the most popular with users, with a listed coverage of up to 4,500 square feet and speeds of 500 Mbps. Sure, it doesn't have the highest specs — for example, it only supports 75 devices, where other mesh systems boast 150 or more — but clearly, most people don't need the highest specs, and this product certainly comes at an affordable price. The three-pack (one router plus two extenders) costs $199.99, while a single router is $89.99.
Overall, users consistently highlight the low dropout rate, reliable signals, and improved speeds. However, its biggest win is its ease of setup. Reviewers really appreciate having a system with a user-friendly app that can be set up quickly, and users frequently mention how quickly they can get the network running. The system also integrates with other Amazon services, although not all features are available without paying for subscription tiers. And, as with all the mesh systems on this list, connectivity and speed will vary depending on setup and location, and not everybody succeeds in getting the coverage they want.
Methodology
This list was designed to reflect the Wi-Fi mesh systems that are most popular with real users, and not necessarily the fastest or the most feature-packed. To that end, we focused primarily on Amazon ratings and review counts, and only included products with at least 1,000 reviews. Many of the systems here have tens of thousands, giving us enough data to see consistent patterns in user experience. Lesser-known models, or those with only a handful of reviews, were excluded because we couldn't make a fair comparison.
To keep the list balanced, we included one product per brand, generally the best-selling or most widely reviewed system. We only looked at official Amazon listings from the brands themselves, disregarding third-party sellers and refurbished units. Because our focus was on what users are actually buying and reviewing, the list leans toward Wi-Fi 6 systems — the current mainstream standard — and includes a few older Wi-Fi 5 models that remain popular. While newer Wi-Fi 7 kits are starting to appear, most have fewer than 100 reviews and so didn't meet our criteria. The one exception is Netgear's Orbi 370, which has already amassed thousands of reviews and therefore earned its place.