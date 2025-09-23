iOS 26.1 To Expand Apple Intelligence And AirPods Live Translation To New Languages
Last year, Apple announced it would work to expand Apple Intelligence to more languages. In March, the company launched iOS 18.4, which expanded support for eight new languages in addition to localized English for Singapore and India.
Now, with the first beta of iOS 26.1, the company is adding the missing languages, expected to be available by the end of this year, including the long-anticipated support for Chinese (Traditional). In addition to that, Apple is also working to bring AirPods Live Translation support to all the previously available Apple Intelligence languages.
While Live Translation launched with iOS 26 for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 users, the company said a few languages would be available in a future update. With iOS 26.1 beta 1, MacRumors discovered that the company is already implementing Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese, both Traditional and Simplified, as part of the languages that can be translated in real time.
These are the new languages coming to Apple Intelligence
In about a month or so, Apple Intelligence will become more useful with support for six new languages in addition to localized versions for two regions. With iOS 26.1 beta 1, the company is adding support for Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese in addition to Portuguese (Portugal) and Chinese (Traditional).
What's interesting about Apple adding support for Portuguese from Portugal is that, to this day, Siri only supports Brazilian Portuguese. While Brazil has far more Portuguese speakers than Portugal, it almost felt like Siri supporting only U.S. English but never the British counterpart.
With this upcoming iOS 26.1 update, Apple will be addressing that once and for all. Besides that, it's possible that the company will add these new languages as part of the AirPods Live Translation feature during this beta cycle, or as late as iOS 26.2, in case it needs more time to ensure this functionality works properly. BGR will keep an eye on everything new regarding iOS 26.1.