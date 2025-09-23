This Upcoming Paint Feature Brings The Windows App One Step Closer To Being A Proper Photoshop Alternative

One of the latest Windows Insiders updates has given us a new look at upcoming Paint features that could make Microsoft's default Windows app a better contender for Photoshop. According to a release post detailing the updates coming to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels for Windows 11, Microsoft is adding an option to save Paint projects as a special new .paint file. This project file will work akin to Photoshop's own project files, which allow you to quickly jump back into an ongoing project without having to start from scratch.

On top of these new project files, Microsoft is also bringing more features to Paint in the form of opacity sliders, which will let you adjust the transparency of the brush and pencil tools found in Paint. These new sliders will be visible on the left side of the application when selecting a new brush or pencil.

It seems clear that Microsoft is gearing up to make Paint more of a creative app akin to Photoshop than it has ever been in the past. The company has also previously added features like background removal to Paint, along with other Copilot-based features. Now, with the introduction of .paint files, there may be more reason than ever to give Paint a try.