Yes, You Can Set A Custom Netflix Profile Picture - Here's How
Netflix lets you set up to five profiles per account, which is great for receiving more accurate TV and movie recommendations, while keeping watchlists and parental controls separate. Each profile comes with its own picture, but by default, you can only choose from a lineup of Netflix-approved avatars. While those character icons are fun, they don't really let you express your personality, or match the vibe you want your profile to have.
Here's the problem: Netflix doesn't officially support uploading your own custom image. That means you can't simply add a photo of yourself, your pet, or your favorite meme using any of the various Netflix settings. However, there's a workaround that makes it possible to set any picture you want, as long as you're using a desktop browser.
The trick is to use a browser extension designed specifically for custom Netflix profile pictures. Once installed, the extension overrides the default avatar options and lets you upload your own image in just a few clicks. It's a simple way to give your profile some extra personality without having to mess around with your account settings.
If you're tired of scrolling past the same old avatars and want your personal Netflix account to stand out, you've come to the right place. Below, we'll walk you through the steps necessary to install the extension and set up your new look so you can start streaming with a profile that's uniquely yours.
Customize your Netflix avatar with any image you want
If you are looking for something more personal, you'll need to use a simple workaround, a Google Chrome extension called Custom Profile Picture for Netflix. To get started, head to the Chrome Web Store and search for the extension. Click Add to Chrome, then confirm by selecting Add Extension in the pop-up. Once it's installed, you'll either be redirected to your Netflix profile page automatically or you'll be prompted to log in and select a profile manually. Make sure you stay on the profile selection page, as that's where the extension lets you upload your custom image.
From there, you can choose any picture stored on your computer to replace the standard Netflix avatar. The process is straightforward and only takes a few clicks. Just keep in mind that this is a local change only. That means your custom image will appear when you're watching Netflix through Chrome on your computer, but it unfortunately won't sync across devices or show up in the official Netflix app on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.