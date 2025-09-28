Yes, You Can Set A Custom Netflix Profile Picture - Here's How

Netflix lets you set up to five profiles per account, which is great for receiving more accurate TV and movie recommendations, while keeping watchlists and parental controls separate. Each profile comes with its own picture, but by default, you can only choose from a lineup of Netflix-approved avatars. While those character icons are fun, they don't really let you express your personality, or match the vibe you want your profile to have.

Here's the problem: Netflix doesn't officially support uploading your own custom image. That means you can't simply add a photo of yourself, your pet, or your favorite meme using any of the various Netflix settings. However, there's a workaround that makes it possible to set any picture you want, as long as you're using a desktop browser.

The trick is to use a browser extension designed specifically for custom Netflix profile pictures. Once installed, the extension overrides the default avatar options and lets you upload your own image in just a few clicks. It's a simple way to give your profile some extra personality without having to mess around with your account settings.

If you're tired of scrolling past the same old avatars and want your personal Netflix account to stand out, you've come to the right place. Below, we'll walk you through the steps necessary to install the extension and set up your new look so you can start streaming with a profile that's uniquely yours.