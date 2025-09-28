A Chinese Astronaut Heard A Sound In Space That Hasn't Been Explained In Two Decades

Space horror is a part of our popular culture. An episode of "Doctor Who" called "Listen," featuring Peter Capaldi in the titular role, saw the Doctor investigate a supposed creature that can never been seen. His journey takes him to the end of the universe, where he meets a stranded traveler on a spaceship. Though nothing is supposed to be living outside of the ship, our heroes hear a series of three knocks that repeat every night. It is an unexplained phenomenon that both terrifies the traveler and intrigues the Doctor.

Strange sounds in space are not always the work of science fiction, however. One such incident involved a Chinese astronaut in 2003. While aboard the spaceship Shenzhou 5, he heard a noise that he could not explain at the moment, and that no one has been able to explain since. Though a few theories have floated around about what could have caused the noise, now, over two decades later, none of them have been definitively proven.

This isn't the only strange sound that's ever been heard out in space — NASA has released an audio clip letting listeners hear the sound a black hole makes. But in that case, targeted space research can record and identify sounds. When it comes to the astronaut aboard Shenzhou 5, there's still the feeling of there being something unexpected and unexplained.