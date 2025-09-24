This Crazy New AI Device Lets You Interact With It 'Telepathically'

A new AI device could be key to unlocking easier computer usage for individuals in busy environments or those who have lost access to audible speech. The new device, which is designed by Boston-based AlterEgo, is a neural interface that the company claims is less invasive than traditional brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), as it isn't a BCI itself.

This isn't the first time we've heard of AlterEgo, though. The idea for the device debuted in a 2018 MIT paper from one of the company's co-founders, Arnav Kapur. Since then, it seems Kapur has been trying to make the device a reality, recently highlighting it in a video shared on X.

Introducing Alterego: the world's first near-telepathic wearable that enables silent communication at the speed of thought. Alterego makes AI an extension of the human mind. We've made several breakthroughs since our work started at MIT. We're announcing those today. pic.twitter.com/KX5mxUIBAk — alterego (@alterego_io) September 8, 2025

The company claims that the device itself is a "near-telepathic wearable" and that it can detect the various signals that your brain sends to your body's speech system. This, Kapur says, will let you "type at the speed of thought" while also not feeding the thoughts you don't intend to speak to the device. We've seen similar thought-to-speech devices in the past, though many of those appear to be heavily based around helping individuals with ALS and other speech-impacting situations.