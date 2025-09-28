This Animal Sighting Is Being Called 'One Of The Rarest In History'

Bird-watching can be a lot of fun, especially if you're looking to spot rare or infrequent birds in your area. You don't have to be an expert to partake, either. While there are loads of books on the subject, there's a neat app called Merlin Bird ID that will use your phone's mic to detect bird calls and identify what they are. It's free to download and install, which is awesome. If you're sitting outside, you can load the app and set your phone down and just see what birds you encounter. But as fun as that is, you may never encounter a bird as rare as the one spotted in Texas. You could argue it's a rare bird sighting for the ages. Luckily, it doesn't have anything to do with the world's most aggressive bird or this rare poisonous bird.

Reported in September 2025 in Wilson County, Texas, the double-striped thick-knee is a super rare and odd-looking bird — with somewhat of an irritated demeanor — that hasn't been seen in the state since 1961. If you're doing the math, that's 64 years, which is a long time for a bird to be away from a particular area. There could be an entire generation that never saw this bird, maybe more. It also explains why birders are calling it "one of the rarest sightings in state history". The double-striped thick-knee was spotted and photographed by a local birdwatcher and her grandchildren.