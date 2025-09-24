Qualcomm's New Mobile Chip Could Give Android Phones A Boost Over The iPhone 17 Pro

Qualcomm has finally taken the wraps off of its latest and greatest mobile chipset, in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Yes, that's the real name of the new chipset –- and yes, it's a direct successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year.

Naming aside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 actually should represent a meaningful upgrade over last year's mobile platform. It could bring a whole new level of performance to the best-performing new Android chips for the year — and perhaps even put them ahead of Apple's best, like the new iPhone 17 Pro. To learn more about it, Qualcomm brought me out to its annual Snapdragon Summit event in Hawaii, where I learned about the chips and their performance. Here's what you need to know about Qualcomm's new chips and how well they could perform against the competition, including Apple's best new chips.