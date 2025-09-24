Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme Takes Aim At The Apple M4 Max

Qualcomm is finally ready to start competing with Apple's M-series of chips, nearly five years after the M1 made its debut in 2020. While the Snapdragon X series has been fairly successful in terms of bringing the ARM architecture to Windows, Qualcomm hasn't yet quite offered a diversified lineup like Apple for a variety of potential consumers.

At its annual Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm took the wraps off of the new Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme -– chips designed to power the next generation of ARM-based Windows PCs. Based on the performance these chips bring to the table, they could actually compete with the likes of the Apple M4 Max when it comes to high-end laptop performance.

To learn about what the new chips have to offer, Qualcomm flew me out to its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii to check out the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme in person.