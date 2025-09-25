Microsoft Makes Windows 10 Extended Security Updates Free, But Only In These Countries

We've known for a while that Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025. The specifics of this grand finale have changed over time, including Microsoft introducing another year of security updates called Extended Security Updates, which users can pay for if they want to keep using Windows 10 while being protected by official updates. Now, though, it seems Microsoft is once again walking back some of its earlier decisions, with the company announcing that it will offer the ESU program free to users in certain countries.

This is just the latest of a few changes we've seen made to Microsoft's plans to bring Windows 10 support to an end after 2025. Previously, the company required any Windows 10 users to either purchase ESU access or to sign up for a Microsoft Account and sync their PC using OneDrive. Now, if you're located in the European Economic Area (EEA), you'll get free access to Windows 10's ESUs until October 14, 2026.

Microsoft confirmed this change to Windows Central this week, noting that its goal was to not only support customers, but to provide more options for them as they transition to the latest version of Windows 11.