California's New Energy Experiment Is Working And It Changes Everything

Innovations in solar power are driving a new energy experiment in California. The experiment officially launched in 2025 under the title Project Nexus, and it involves a 115-foot-wide canal covered in solar panels, with the intention of having the canal and solar panels essentially functioning in a mutually beneficial relationship. California is often on the cutting edge of the latest energy innovations and experiments, paving the way for a more sustainable future; Project Nexus is no exception.

Solar power makes use of dark, square panels to collect energy from the sun and convert it to usable power. You may have seen these panels on the roofs of houses or buildings, where they can gather energy from the sun and convert it into power for the home's appliances, lights, and more. You might have also seen multiple solar panels lined up in fields; these are typically for large-scale commercial purposes.

Importantly, solar power is an attractive option for many. It is an easily renewable energy source because the sun is always present, and it doesn't damage the environment the way fossil fuels do. In the long run, it is more affordable because you just rely on the sun for power instead of a utility company. There is even research into solar panels made from bacteria that could power the homes of the future. Now, Project Nexus promises to open up a new pathway altogether for the benefits of solar power.