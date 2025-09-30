Agentic AI Browser Opera Neon Launches With Subscription-Based Model
Following an early look at Opera Browser Days in Lisbon earlier this year, Opera has launched its Opera Neon agentic AI browser. Currently available to early birds, the browser maker now joins other companies that are betting on a completely different way of browsing.
Opera says that Neon is for more than just browsing the web, as the agentic AI at the core of the browser is capable of acting on your behalf and working on complex projects on its own. It can execute tasks, create code, and deliver outcomes directly within the browser. "We built Opera Neon for ourselves, and for everyone who uses AI extensively in their day-to-day life," said Opera EVP Krystian Kolondra. "Today, we're welcoming the first users who will help shape the future of agentic browsing with us."
Opera Neon's main features are based on tasks, cards, and the ability to have the browser take action for you. From opening new tabs and closing others, it combines several AI agents to deliver an accurate answer, create a project from scratch, and more.
Here's what Opera Neon can do
One of the main features of Opera Neon is Tasks. This is a new way to organize and work with searches within one context. By assigning a Task, you can have the AI analyze, compare, and act across multiple sources at once.
With Cards, users can improve their queries by using community prompts. For example, if you're traveling somewhere for a few days, instead of creating a huge prompt with everything you might need, you can just say you're travelling and find the perfect community-made prompt with that includes instructions about how to pack like a pro and plan your itinerary for your destination.
Finally, the Neon Do functionality makes the agentic capabilities shine. You can ask for tips on buying a new pair of shoes, ask the browser to compare them, and then have Neon make the purchase for you. Opera Neon is available today in a soft release, as the company is rolling out access for those who joined the waitlist a few months ago. The standard plan to access Neon's features costs $19.90/month, but Opera will discuss additional perks and other tiers as it expands access to more users in the future.