Agentic AI Browser Opera Neon Launches With Subscription-Based Model

Following an early look at Opera Browser Days in Lisbon earlier this year, Opera has launched its Opera Neon agentic AI browser. Currently available to early birds, the browser maker now joins other companies that are betting on a completely different way of browsing.

Opera says that Neon is for more than just browsing the web, as the agentic AI at the core of the browser is capable of acting on your behalf and working on complex projects on its own. It can execute tasks, create code, and deliver outcomes directly within the browser. "We built Opera Neon for ourselves, and for everyone who uses AI extensively in their day-to-day life," said Opera EVP Krystian Kolondra. "Today, we're welcoming the first users who will help shape the future of agentic browsing with us."

Opera Neon's main features are based on tasks, cards, and the ability to have the browser take action for you. From opening new tabs and closing others, it combines several AI agents to deliver an accurate answer, create a project from scratch, and more.