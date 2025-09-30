Powerbeats Fit Announced With 3 Improvements Over Beats Fit Pro
Four years after Beats Fit Pro launched, Beats is now unveiling a rebrand for its popular earbuds in the form of the Powerbeats Fit. More than simply combining the Fit Pro earbuds with the Powerbeats brand, Beats is fixing some issues with the first-generation product while still delivering the same sound quality, Spatial Audio capabilities, and relatively affordable $199.99 price.
"Reintroducing Beats Fit Pro as Powerbeats Fit, alongside Powerbeats Pro 2, unified our lineup under a name synonymous with athletic performance and gives customers a clearer choice between two distinct, fitness-first form factors," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. "Powerbeats Fit combines the best of Beats Fit Pro with next-level comfort, durability, and portability, making it a worthy addition to the Powerbeats family."
Powerbeats Fit are thinner than the previous generation, which Beats claims makes the wingtip more comfortable over long periods of use while also maintaining the great battery life of the earbuds. Here's everything the new Powerbeats Fit bring to the table.
Powerbeats Fit are built for athletes
Beats' new Powerbeats Fit share several similarities with the Beats Fit Pro. Unlike with the revamped Powerbeats Pro 2, the Los Angeles-based company opted to rebrand a previous product instead of developing a new product line. With that in mind, users can expect sound quality similar to that of AirPods Pro, as the Powerbeats Fit use the same H1 chip from the previous generation. The earbuds include fast-pairing with Apple devices, advanced ANC, Adaptive EQ, Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Hey Siri, Find My, and more.
While there are obvious similarities, the rebranding Powerbeats Fit feature a 20% more flexible wingtip, a 17% smaller case with fun new colors (Spark Orange, Jet Black, Gravel Gray, and Power Pink), and improved IPX4 rating, making them sweat resistant. Beats still offers up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 7 hours of playback in a single charge. Powerbeats Fit are available to order today for $199.99 from Apple's website. They will be available on store shelves beginning October 2.