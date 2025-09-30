Powerbeats Fit Announced With 3 Improvements Over Beats Fit Pro

Four years after Beats Fit Pro launched, Beats is now unveiling a rebrand for its popular earbuds in the form of the Powerbeats Fit. More than simply combining the Fit Pro earbuds with the Powerbeats brand, Beats is fixing some issues with the first-generation product while still delivering the same sound quality, Spatial Audio capabilities, and relatively affordable $199.99 price.

"Reintroducing Beats Fit Pro as Powerbeats Fit, alongside Powerbeats Pro 2, unified our lineup under a name synonymous with athletic performance and gives customers a clearer choice between two distinct, fitness-first form factors," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. "Powerbeats Fit combines the best of Beats Fit Pro with next-level comfort, durability, and portability, making it a worthy addition to the Powerbeats family."

Powerbeats Fit are thinner than the previous generation, which Beats claims makes the wingtip more comfortable over long periods of use while also maintaining the great battery life of the earbuds. Here's everything the new Powerbeats Fit bring to the table.