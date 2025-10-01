What Is Windows Runtime Broker? Here's Why It's Spiking Your CPU Usage

If you're experiencing a laggy, slow, or unresponsive PC, the Task Manager is often your first step to identifying the culprit. Typically, you'll find a popular app like Chrome causing a memory spike because a particular tab or window is creating problems. At other times, you may find a process called the Runtime Broker using too much CPU or memory. But what is the Runtime Broker, and is it safe to have on your Windows computer?

The Runtime Broker is a legitimate Windows process that's designed to manage permissions for apps downloaded from the Microsoft Store. It essentially acts as an intermediary between an app and your PC's sensitive components like the camera, location, and microphone. By doing so, the Runtime Broker ensures your Windows security settings are not compromised and helps prevent programs from secretly spying on you.

Whenever a Store app needs to access one of these components, the Runtime Broker checks to see if it has the necessary permission. If the permission is available, it lets the app continue; otherwise, it asks for your approval on the app's behalf. The Runtime Broker was originally introduced in Windows 8 and has remained a part of the operating system in every subsequent version, including Windows 11.