Android Has A Powerful Security Feature Hidden In The Settings - Here's How To Turn It On

As online scams continue to rise, Google provides new ways to protect your data on your mobile device. Surprisingly, though, the company doesn't always enable them by default. In fact, one of the most recent and powerful security functionalities built into Android 16 — Advanced Protection — is turned off out of the box. If you want to protect all the data on your device and provide yourself with extra peace of mind, you can easily enable the setting with a single tap.

Advanced Protection provides extra security benefits not only for your Android device, but also for your Google account. It does come with some specific requirements, though, that we'll cover shortly. If you use an Android device from Google, Samsung, or just about any manufacturer, it's advisable to head to the Settings menu and enable the feature — as long as your phone is running Android 16 and above.