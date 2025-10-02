Why Google's Most Overlooked Android Phone Is So Cheap Compared To An iPhone 17

Google's business model is simple when it comes to its budget line of phones. Wait a few months after releasing the new flagship phone to sell a more affordable version that takes the best bits, like the chip and display. That's exactly what happened with the Google Pixel 9a, releasing roughly eight months after the Pixel 9 and missing some of Google's best AI features. The Pixel 9a is significantly cheaper because it offers less memory, worse cameras, and uses less premium-feeling materials– the flagship model has a glass back instead of a plastic one.

With the announcement of the iPhone 17 lineup, you may be weighing your options. Should you get the base model iPhone 17 or the budget Pixel 9a? Currently, the Pixel 9a retails for $499 as opposed to the iPhone 17's $799 due to a slower chipset and inferior cameras. If budget is your primary concern, then it's the Pixel 9a, despite the iPhone 17 offering genuinely excellent value. No question. Conversely, if you value performance, the iPhone 17 is the winner. However, the Pixel 9a's performance is enough for most people. It offers everything you need at a price point that's very attractive. Better yet, unlike other budget Android phones, the Pixel 9a is backed by Google, meaning you get seven years of security updates.