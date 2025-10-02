Amazon Is Refunding $2.5 Billion To Prime Customers - Here's Why

The $1 billion civil penalty is the largest ever penalty in a case involving a violation of FTC rules, and hopefully, it will set a precedent for other companies and service providers. Furthermore, the $1.5 billion consumer redress is the second-highest restitution payment ever achieved by an FTC action. These are two big wins that support the need to protect consumers. They also align with the FTC's click-to-cancel rule, which was meant to make it easier than ever to cancel subscriptions for consumers.

If you are having trouble canceling a subscription, you can reach out to the FTC or your state's attorney general to file a complaint. But this case also shows that related actions take a long time to come to fruition. The FTC's original lawsuit was filed back in 2023 — over two years ago. Affected customers have likely canceled their Prime subscriptions by now, but the good news is they'll be compensated in some way, however small, for not being able to do so earlier. There is also the positive point that Amazon, and companies like it, are motivated to provide clear ways of canceling subscriptions, and the process "cannot be difficult, costly, or time-consuming" for customers. With Prime Video now showing twice as many ads as before, you might actually want to consider canceling your subscription!