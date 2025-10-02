The 5 Worst Things To Ever Happen On The International Space Station

On July 16, 2013, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano floated outside the ISS on what should have been a routine spacewalk. However, something deeply unsettling had happened: his helmet began to fill with water. At first, Parmitano felt a strange dampness at the back of his head, as if someone had spilled a drink on him. Minutes later, water crept over his ears, covered his eyes, and blocked his nose. He found himself nearly drowning in the vacuum of space, inside his own spacesuit.

The culprit was later traced to a malfunction in the suit's fan pump separator. That's part of the system that manages cooling water. Instead of staying in its proper loop, water leaked into the helmet, slowly but steadily. In microgravity, the water droplets couldn't fall. Instead, they clung to his face, blinding him and making it hard to breathe. As water filled his ears, Parmitano discovered it was hard to maintain communication.

Fortunately, the astronaut remained calm under pressure, and he made his way back to the airlock, although essentially blind and very disoriented. Fellow astronauts guided him by touch and voice commands, and he managed to re-enter the station before the situation turned fatal. NASA later described this incident as one of the scariest close calls in the history of the ISS.