NASA Wants To Send AI Astronauts To Colonize Mars - Here's How

When Philip K. Dick imagined artificial beings in his book "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep," the question was whether machines could think and feel like humans. Today, NASA is posing a related, but more practical question: Could superhuman AI-powered machines take humanity's place on the first missions to Mars?

Because human astronauts are fragile, future expeditions may rely on highly advanced robots, guided by artificial intelligence. These synthetic explorers wouldn't need food, water, oxygen, or radiation shielding. They could take care of the spaceship and sleeping humans on their way to Mars. They could withstand the harsh Martian environment, construct shelters, mine resources, and prepare the infrastructure before human arrival on the red planet. The technology is closer than it would seem. NASA's Autonomous Systems and Operations program has already demonstrated how AI tools can manage spacecraft, assist crews, and enable autonomous operations during communication delays.

Using AI astronauts is very compelling as they would reduce the costs of such missions and spare human crews from many of the deep-space travel risks. But their potential also raises philosophical dilemmas about the role of humans in exploration. If machines are the first to step on the Martian soil, what does that mean for the human dream of space exploration?