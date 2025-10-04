4 Unexpected Uses For Your Xbox's USB Port
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the release of Bluetooth 6, the age of the wired connection seems mostly behind us. Bluetooth as a standard has been the norm in terms of connecting peripherals on consoles since the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005. We are beyond the days when the PS3 launched with four USB ports and an additional three ports for various media. While USB-A ports on home consoles are eventually being phased out for better alternatives, you can still use them on the Xbox today in some unexpected ways.
If you've been playing video games on consoles over the past few decades, you can probably think of a number of uses for a USB port. Wired third-party USB controllers used to be the norm, with modern controllers still capable of being charged through a console's USB port, as well as using that same cable to play in wired mode. And chances are that you've plugged in a headset into a USB port at least once in your life.
If we are headed toward a truly wireless future with gaming accessories, what good is that USB port on your Xbox today? The reality is that there's a lot that you can do with the USB port, with a number of accessories even requiring plugging into a USB port to function. From external storage to specialty controllers, there are a number of uses for that open USB port, some that might even make your overall gaming experience a better one.
Power a portable screen
The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console, the little brother to the more powerful Series X. Thanks to its small form factor, the Series S can fit just about anywhere. And with it finally having a Carbon Black option, it looks incredibly stealthy in an entertainment center. Its sleek form also makes it an impressive and practical portable console when traveling, if you pair it alongside a slim portable screen.
Even when picking up a portable monitor, you should still be able to comfortably fit everything you need to play on the go into a gaming backpack. With modern planes and trains now generally offering standard plugs to power components in seats, chances are you can now take that long trip without missing out on your quality gaming time.
Since these portable monitors require less power than their desktop compatriots, you can easily power one through the USB port on the Xbox Series X or S. You can also power the monitor with a portable power bank if you choose, but you should check the monitor's specifications before buying. Amazon offers the highly reviewed Yodoit 15.6" portable monitor, and it's one that won't break the bank. The company UPspec also makes its xScreen gaming monitor, a dedicated portable screen for the Xbox Series S that provides the best compatibility while having fewer wires everywhere.
Use specialty controllers
With the rise of competitive console gaming came the rise of controllers designed to provide players with a competitive edge. Professional gamers tend to prefer wired controllers as a wired connection provides lower latency with inputs, when compared to a controller using a Bluetooth connection. For many people, that very small bit of lag could mean the difference between getting the win or going home.
Players depending on the lowest possible latency can be seen with something like the fighting game genre. Professional gamers who rely on an arcade joystick to simulate the arcades almost certainly depend on a wired joystick in order to get the fastest possible input. HORI is one of the major players in the fighting stick space and offers gamers its HORI Fighting Stick alpha, a well-reviewed fighting stick designed for the Xbox. In a genre where reaction times are measured in fractions of a second, a wired arcade joystick can be an essential tool in any fighting game fan's arsenal.
Beyond this, there are also specialty controllers that will only work in wired mode and don't have any wireless capabilities. This includes controllers for various types of simulation games such as flight sticks and throttles for flight sims, with Thrustmaster having designed its Thrustmaster T-Flight One to specifically work on the Xbox console. And because all the controllers mentioned here are wired and designed for Xbox, it also means you can easily plug them into a modern Windows PC for even more gaming options.
Play and work with a mouse and keyboard
Home video game consoles like the Xbox Series X continue to blur the line between a video game machine, and a traditional personal computer. There was even a time where you could buy a gaming PC with an Xbox inside it. With a built-in web browser, the Xbox Series X and S can do just about anything a traditional personal computer can do. One clear example of this is the native ability to use a mouse and keyboard with the console.
Several applications even support browsing and interacting with them through a mouse and keyboard. Microsoft has made it easy for developers and publishers to enable mouse and keyboard support if they so choose, with many taking advantage of it. The built-in Edge web browser fully supports mouse and keyboard use, making using your Xbox as a PC more possible than ever.
The Xbox Series X and S both support all modern mice and keyboards though a wired USB connection, with the Redragon K585 wired one-handed gaming keyboard being a popular choice for gamers. A number of major titles also feature built-in support for the control scheme, especially with titles that have been ported from PC. These include mouse-heavy RTS titles such as Age of Empires 2 and 4, as well as popular online games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Fortnite. There even exists an 8Bitdo Xbox Edition Retro R8 mouse that's certain to delight longtime Xbox fans.
Using a webcam for streaming
One thing that has exploded in the last few console generations is the world of online streaming, and with the teasing of next generation consoles, this doesn't look to be slowing down. Live streaming has become so large that at one point Microsoft itself bought the video game live streaming platform Mixer, back in 2016. They quickly integrated the platform into the Xbox division to allow players to live stream their gameplay online.
While the Mixer experiment failed with Microsoft pulling the plug in 2020, platforms such as Twitch still have support for streaming live right from your Xbox through the Twitch app. And because one of the biggest features of live streaming is the creator, you'll almost certainly need a camera to better interact with fans and help to grow an audience.
Not every USB camera will work with your Xbox console, but the best webcams from major brands such as Razer and Logitech are fully supported. The Logitech C920X being a popular and well-liked choice for streaming ever since it launched over a decade ago. This also includes any webcam released by Microsoft itself, including its Microsoft Modern Webcam. Simply plug in any compatible webcam into the USB port and your Xbox will automatically detect it, allowing you to then use it in any app that supports video streaming. This includes Twitch for gaming, and even Microsoft Teams through the Edge browser for work.