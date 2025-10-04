4 Unexpected Uses For Your Xbox's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the release of Bluetooth 6, the age of the wired connection seems mostly behind us. Bluetooth as a standard has been the norm in terms of connecting peripherals on consoles since the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005. We are beyond the days when the PS3 launched with four USB ports and an additional three ports for various media. While USB-A ports on home consoles are eventually being phased out for better alternatives, you can still use them on the Xbox today in some unexpected ways.

If you've been playing video games on consoles over the past few decades, you can probably think of a number of uses for a USB port. Wired third-party USB controllers used to be the norm, with modern controllers still capable of being charged through a console's USB port, as well as using that same cable to play in wired mode. And chances are that you've plugged in a headset into a USB port at least once in your life.

If we are headed toward a truly wireless future with gaming accessories, what good is that USB port on your Xbox today? The reality is that there's a lot that you can do with the USB port, with a number of accessories even requiring plugging into a USB port to function. From external storage to specialty controllers, there are a number of uses for that open USB port, some that might even make your overall gaming experience a better one.