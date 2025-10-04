This Android Phone's Unique Screen Could Replace Your Kindle

TCL has been challenging established makers of consumer electronics for more than 40 years. And one of its latest releases, the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra takes the company's innovative Nxtpaper technology and brings it to a smartphone that just might replace your Kindle.

The best part of TCL's latest smartphones are the E Ink-like screens. The company has been expanding its options over the years, including the 2025 release of the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet, which featured the latest version of its Nxtpaper tech and a slew of AI functions. However, its newest smartphone, the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra, offers a natural light, zero-flicker display which could be a boon for anyone looking to replace their Kindle with a smartphone.

Beyond being easy on the eyes, the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra opens the door to using your smartphone for more than just calling, texting, and internet browsing. It's a smartphone that can double as your favorite e-reader, offering a few key functions that will make reading on it potentially more enjoyable than using a Kindle.