YouTube Is Testing New AI Music Hosts - Here's How To Try Them Yourself

YouTube recently announced YouTube Labs, its own version of Google Labs, which Google uses to test experimental features before potentially rolling them out to the public. One of the first features making an appearance on YouTube Labs is YouTube's own version of Spotify's AI DJ, which has already started popping up in the app for some users.

I actually encountered the new AI music hosts on YouTube Music this morning while jamming out to some music in the app on my Android phone. It proceeded to tell me about the inspiration behind Taylor Swift's song "Shake it Off," as well as how she trademarked certain lines used in the song. Much like Spotify's AI DJ, the YouTube music hosts have a "personality" which then highlights upcoming songs, explains why they were chosen for your next track, and even provides a snippet of information about the artist behind the song.

It's a nice callback to older radio shows, where the hosts would introduce different songs, getting listeners excited to hear what was coming on next. It falls a bit flat in this context, as there's really no reason for you to care about the host, since it's just an AI-generated voice. But if you crave the old-school DJ style of radio shows, then it's an interesting way to listen to music.