Tile Trackers Reportedly Have A Security Flaw That Could Put Users At Risk Of Stalking

According to a new report from Wired, the popular Bluetooth trackers from Tile have a massive security flaw — one that could let bad actors and stalkers stealthily track unsuspecting users. The issue, according to a team of researchers, relates to the way that the Tile tag broadcasts its MAC address and the unique ID that it uses to register it to the network.

Unlike other companies, which replace the MAC address with a rotating ID, Tile openly broadcasts the MAC address of the device, making it much easier to track. The unique ID of every Tile tag changes every 15 minutes, too, but with the MAC address publicly viewable, it's easy to transmit the data needed to successfully track the device ever after the ID changes. Further, the researchers behind the discovery say they presented their evidence to Life360 — which purchased Tile back in 2021 – in November 2024. However, in February of this year, the company reportedly ceased communication with the researchers.

This is troubling, of course, as the issue might have continued to compound, exposing users to a security flaw without them even knowing it existed. Considering the stance that companies like Apple have taken to stop their Bluetooth trackers being used for malicious purposes, it's a bit concerning to see Life360 cutting off communication with the researchers who discovered such a massive flaw without providing any kind of closure about whether the issue was fixed.