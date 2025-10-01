Oura Ring 4 Debuts In A Ceramic Finish With New Charging Case And Extra Features
Following the release of Oura Ring 4 last year, the company behind the wearable has released its first-ever ceramic model. The new material should give users a more lightweight, durable, and polished smart ring. Made with high-performance zirconia ceramic, the new Oura Ring promises to bring a more elegant design with improved comfort. It's available in four new colors — Tide, Cloud, Petal, and Midnight — in sizes 4-15. The company says the ceramic collection goes beyond traditional metallic finishes, offering "modern, youthful tones that remain versatile for daily wear, whether you're new to Oura or a long-time member looking for something more you."
With that, users get a more scratch-resistant device that can be polished with the included ceramic polishing pad. Oura says that, unlike other smart rings, the ceramic Oura Ring won't fade or chip, which means the ring should ideally last longer even with rugged use. If you're an athlete or your work involves handling heavy and abrasive objects, the ceramic Oura Ring seems like the way to go.
Oura Ring 4 gets a new accessory and more
Alongside the new ceramic Oura Ring 4, the company is introducing a charging case that holds up to five full charges. Each charge takes about 90 minutes, and a built-in LED indicator shows the ring's status while it's inside. The case is crafted from recycled aluminum with a soft silicone insert. Oura is also rolling out multi-ring support, available now for iOS users and coming in November for Android. Using this, members can easily switch between multiple Oura Ring 4 devices at any time.
Apart from that, a new Health Panels feature enables users in the U.S. to schedule appointments for bloodwork directly through the app and provides insights across 50 cardiometabolic markers. The company is also launching a recycling program to help users responsibly dispose of older models. The new Oura Ring 4 is available for $499 with subscription fees starting at $5.99/month or $69.99/year. The charging case is scheduled to be released by the end of 2025 for $99.