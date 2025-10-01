Oura Ring 4 Debuts In A Ceramic Finish With New Charging Case And Extra Features

Following the release of Oura Ring 4 last year, the company behind the wearable has released its first-ever ceramic model. The new material should give users a more lightweight, durable, and polished smart ring. Made with high-performance zirconia ceramic, the new Oura Ring promises to bring a more elegant design with improved comfort. It's available in four new colors — Tide, Cloud, Petal, and Midnight — in sizes 4-15. The company says the ceramic collection goes beyond traditional metallic finishes, offering "modern, youthful tones that remain versatile for daily wear, whether you're new to Oura or a long-time member looking for something more you."

With that, users get a more scratch-resistant device that can be polished with the included ceramic polishing pad. Oura says that, unlike other smart rings, the ceramic Oura Ring won't fade or chip, which means the ring should ideally last longer even with rugged use. If you're an athlete or your work involves handling heavy and abrasive objects, the ceramic Oura Ring seems like the way to go.