How To See The Aurora Borealis (And What The Northern Lights Actually Are)

If you look up at the sky late at night and see clouds of multicolored light swirling in the darkness, you aren't witnessing an alien invasion; it's just the aurora borealis, aka the northern lights. Despite its ethereal appearance, this high-atmosphere light show is nothing more than particles ejected from the sun slamming into the Earth's magnetic field, gaining energy, and subsequently losing energy. The light you see in the sky during the aurora is the byproduct of this process.

Each instance of the aurora borealis is a swirl of colors such as green, blue, red, and pink. This seemingly unnatural palette lends itself to the northern lights' downright magical spectacle, but again, the colors are nothing more than particles crashing into different atmospheric gases at different altitudes. However, these are only the colors visible to the naked eye; the aurora borealis also produces colors you can't see without hyperspectral imaging hardware. Furthermore, you can't really appreciate just how high up the impacts occur unless you view an image of an active aurora taken from outer space.

No two aurora borealis events are the same, and not just because the colors and patterns differ from aurora to aurora. Depending on when it takes place and the current state of the sun, the northern lights can appear more intense, show off a wider rainbow of colors, and appear in locations that aren't exactly considered "north." We're going to help you find the best times and places to view the aurora borealis.