A Netflix Series From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders Is A Must-Watch For Succession Fans

Heads up, "Peaky Blinders" fans. While awaiting creator Steven Knight's upcoming "Peaky Blinders"-themed Netflix movie "The Immortal Man," in which Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, Knight has just dropped an all-new historical drama on the streaming giant that might tide you over for the time being — this new one blending the operatic family saga of "Succession" with the period stylings of Knight's gangland series. "House of Guinness," set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, introduces viewers to the real-life dynasty behind the brewing empire, in a series that kind of feels like "Succession" meets old-school, pint-filled pubs.

The series, which has already climbed to the #5 spot on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 TV list, opens in the aftermath of the death of brewing magnate Sir Benjamin Guinness, which immediately throws into chaos the lives of his four heirs — Arthur, Anne, Ben, and Edward. "It's the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world," Knight says in an interview about "House of Guinness" with Netflix's Tudum. "They're young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand. The first priority is: Don't screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger."