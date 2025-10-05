Here's What Motion Smoothing On Your Smart TV Is For (And How To Turn It Off)

According to film buffs and movie directors, motion smoothing is the worst. Even streaming services don't like it. When "Roma" was released on Netflix, the company urged viewers to turn off motion smoothing to view the film as it was meant to be. Even though no one cares about Netflix original movies anymore, that was good advice.

It goes by many names, but motion smoothing does the same on every TV. It creates new frames in between existing ones to make the action seem smoother. This also reduces motion blur. Many people don't like motion smoothing because it creates a "soap opera effect" that makes films look unnatural. That's because modern TVs can display images at 60 or 120 frames per second, though most films are shot at 24 frames per second — that's how films get that "cinematic" look. The difference leads to a lot of frames being generated, which looks off.

Motion smoothing is not all bad. It's useful when watching sports, as the dynamic action can lead to blurry details. Video games also make good use of motion smoothing, especially since the FPS can fluctuate. That said, if you're watching the latest Academy Award-nominated films, you might want to turn off motion smoothing to get the best experience.