This Disturbing Parasite Has Returned To The US After Nearly 60 Years

In August 2025, U.S. health officials confirmed a chilling development: the first human case of the New World Screwworm infection linked to international travel. The patient, a Maryland resident who had recently returned from El Salvador, was diagnosed with myiasis caused by the Cochliomyia hominivorax. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services, the case was treated promptly, and no secondary infections were reported. Still, this case proved that a parasite that was eradicated more than 40 years ago can easily return if we're not careful.

As if the recent spread of a deadly rabbit virus wasn't enough, at the same time as the Maryland confirmation came, Mexico reported new infections close to the U.S. border. The United States government responded promptly by accelerating efforts to help Mexico suppress the outbreak before it spreads to the north. Plans include expanding the SIT program by ramping up the production of males in facilities in Metapa, Mexico, and preparing a new dispersal center in South Texas. That would secure a rapid response along the border. Thousands of surveillance traps are already deployed in Texas and neighboring states to detect any incursion early.

For individuals, the lesson from Maryland is clear: prevention matters. Because screwworm flies target open wounds to lay their eggs, even small cuts should be cleaned and covered. Travelers returning from regions where screwworm remains active are urged to monitor themselves and their animals for parasites in wounds. If you notice wounds that won't heal, unusual discharge coming out of those wounds, or visible larvae, seek immediate medical or veterinary help. Protecting against a renewed epidemic will depend on both large-scale eradication measures and everyday vigilance.