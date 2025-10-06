Newly Found T. Rex Blood Vessels Give A Rare Glimpse Into Dinosaur Biology

Some are quick to point out that movies like Jurassic Park may get the appearance of dinosaurs wrong. If so, it is for good reason. Scientists primarily have fossils of bones and teeth to guide their understanding of how dinosaurs appeared. Soft tissue, such as muscle or fat, has long been lost to the passage of time. That piece means we are missing a major part of how dinosaurs looked, lived, and how their biology functioned overall.

A recent study utilized a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil — though not the newly discovered T. rex fossil covered in armor – that was at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada. The study was published in Scientific Reports under the title "In situ analysis of vascular structures in fractured Tyrannosaurus rex rib". It brought together five researchers from the University of Regina in Canada, and it may have just opened up the door for revolutionary soft tissue research.

From a partially healed bone injury, the research team was able to use a series of advanced imaging techniques to study where the T. rex would have bled and how the injury healed. Their findings provide scientists with a rare glimpse into the internal processes that occurred inside a living dinosaur. This opportunity presents a new pathway for future fossil studies, and it can broaden our understanding of dinosaur soft tissue as a whole.