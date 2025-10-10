The Search For This Invasive Species Before It Destroys The Forest Is 'Like An Easter Egg Hunt'

You are outside walking near some beautiful, tall trees. Suddenly, a large branch drops to the ground. You assume it may have been weakened and damaged during a storm. However, the culprit may actually be much smaller and perhaps pose even more of a danger to the forest.

The culprit is the Asian longhorned beetle. These beetles are small in size and characterized by a black body with white spots. Their antennae are longer than their bodies, and they have six legs. As the name implies, these beetles are not native to the United States. This invasive species has already left its mark by destroying the forests it moves into.

Although the discovery of some insects, such as a rare insect thought to be long extinct, is exciting, uncovering the Asian longhorned beetle in a forest is a call to arms. Efforts have been underway for years to stop this beetle, including local volunteers, state employees, and even federal-level regulations. It is a daunting challenge, but good progress is being made to save the forests from this beetle.