Amazon's Delivery Drones Can't Stop Running Into Problems (Literally)

Amazon's Prime Air delivery drones can't catch a break. The company's automated delivery service has once again run into problems — literally this time — as two of the drones have crashed into a cable hanging from a crane, which caused both to crash to the ground.

In response, the company has already paused drone-based deliveries in Phoenix's West Valley where the pair crashed. Reports say that the drones crashed around 10 a.m. local time roughly two miles from a local Amazon drone distribution center. One witness, a diesel mechanic named Gabriel Dahlberg, told KPNX 12 News that the drone had clipped one of the cables they use to move equipment that hangs from the crane.

The drones were flying back to back when they crashed into the crane cable, with each landing roughly 100 to 200 feet from the other in nearby parking lots. While local fire and police departments responded to the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also responded, saying it will investigate the crashes with Amazon's full cooperation.