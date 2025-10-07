In the United States alone, over 50 million people deal with the complications of osteoporosis. While it's more common in people over 50, you can show symptoms earlier, especially since the human body reaches peak bone mass by age 30. The disease causes bones to weaken or become brittle, leading to serious injuries even from minor complications. Putting any amount of strain on the bones and body structure, like coughing, falling, or bending over, can cause a severe bone break in those with the disease. We know a lot about it — it's caused by the growth of new bone not keeping up with the loss of old bone, and can be characterized as a deficiency — though getting enough calcium and vitamin D when younger can help prevent it. Treatment is a little more tricky, though.

A 2025 study published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy could prove it's possible to reverse the disease and create a real treatment. Spearheaded by researchers from University of Leipzig in Germany and Shandong University in China, the scientists identified a natural bone-strengthening mechanism in the human body that can be targeted for said treatment. The gene, GPR133 or ADGRD1, influences bone density in the body and adjusts the bone-building process through cells called osteoblasts.

That said, currently available osteoporosis treatments slow the condition but do not halt or reverse the process. Moreover, they come with a lot of baggage — risky side effects like an increased risk of infection or disease. As the body builds a tolerance, they also become less effective over time. In fact, some risky NSAIDs have been recalled by retailers like Walmart. Ultimately, at the moment, preventing osteoporosis is the best we can do; doing so is even a reason the U.S. military's body fat rule has changed. Focusing on fitness over a low body fat percentage can help prevent future issues, weakened bones being one.