Audio-Technica's Cheap But High Quality Headphones Are Now Under $30 At Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As a brand that's been in business for over 60 years, you'd expect Audio-Technica to know a thing or two about high-fidelity sound. That definitely shows through design and functionality in the company's wide variety of headphones from budget-friendly to premium options. Audio-Technica makes some of the better AirPods Pro rivals with monster battery life, for instance.
But if you're in the market for a decent pair of headphones and you don't want to go over budget to get some, listen up. For a limited time, the Audio-Technica ATH-AVC200 SonicPro Over-Ear Headphones are down to just $30 on Amazon — normally $40. They incorporate everything that's unique about Audio-Technica's arsenal of products, including a sleek design, with sound worthy of audiophiles everywhere. Take a quick look at the best budget headphones or the best on-ear headphones and you'll notice most aren't this affordable even on sale.
What makes them so special? Beyond the price, they feature 40mm drivers to produce clear, punchy sound that offers accurate mid to low frequencies. Moreover, the 20Hz to 22,000Hz frequency response range indicates they'll reproduce and amplify sound effectively. That's music to an audiophile's ears, and for everyone else, all you need to know is that they deliver a well-balanced audio experience. They're wired, not wireless, so keep in mind that you'll need a 3.5mm or 1/8-inch port — which some newer phones don't have. The contoured earpads and adjustable headband can help you find your most comfortable fit so they're not grating on your head or ears during long listening sessions.
More perks of Audio-Technica's headphones
Without going back through the list of features again, there's also a point to be made about how many people have rated and enjoy these headphones. While you shouldn't depend solely on Amazon reviews, the ATH-AVC200 headphones have over 2,200 reviews at the time of writing with an average score of 4.2 stars. Many customers have remarked on the high sound quality they offer for a low price, even sharing that they use the pair for audio and voice recording, something that normally requires high-fidelity equipment.
With over-ear headphones like these, there are a lot of features to consider, sure, but comfortability is always near the top of the list. The headband, cups, and the rest of the gadget will be covering your head and ears. If the band isn't suitably cushioned, and the ear cups cause irritation, you're going to have a wildly unpleasant time. That's certainly not the case here.
The contoured earpads also work to seal off the space around your ears for better listening. It's not active noise cancellation, but it does help improve the experience, especially if user reviews are to be believed. In the end, that $30 price tag is not bad at all for what you're getting with the Audio-Technica ATH-AVC200 SonicPro Over-Ear Headphones. That said, there's no telling how long this discount is going to stick around.