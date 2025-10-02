Audio-Technica's Cheap But High Quality Headphones Are Now Under $30 At Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a brand that's been in business for over 60 years, you'd expect Audio-Technica to know a thing or two about high-fidelity sound. That definitely shows through design and functionality in the company's wide variety of headphones from budget-friendly to premium options. Audio-Technica makes some of the better AirPods Pro rivals with monster battery life, for instance.

But if you're in the market for a decent pair of headphones and you don't want to go over budget to get some, listen up. For a limited time, the Audio-Technica ATH-AVC200 SonicPro Over-Ear Headphones are down to just $30 on Amazon — normally $40. They incorporate everything that's unique about Audio-Technica's arsenal of products, including a sleek design, with sound worthy of audiophiles everywhere. Take a quick look at the best budget headphones or the best on-ear headphones and you'll notice most aren't this affordable even on sale.

What makes them so special? Beyond the price, they feature 40mm drivers to produce clear, punchy sound that offers accurate mid to low frequencies. Moreover, the 20Hz to 22,000Hz frequency response range indicates they'll reproduce and amplify sound effectively. That's music to an audiophile's ears, and for everyone else, all you need to know is that they deliver a well-balanced audio experience. They're wired, not wireless, so keep in mind that you'll need a 3.5mm or 1/8-inch port — which some newer phones don't have. The contoured earpads and adjustable headband can help you find your most comfortable fit so they're not grating on your head or ears during long listening sessions.