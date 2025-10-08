This High-Energy Apollo Laser Can Take Down 200 Drones

Modern warfare is associated with military drones. They are useful for scouting areas on reconnaissance missions and are used in attack operations, carrying their own weapons on board. They work solo or in tandem with hundreds of other drones, guided by skilled pilots and navigational programs to accomplish their tasks. Now, countering them may have a powerful new tool. A new innovation from company Electro Optic Systems (EOS) is ready to change the military drone landscape. The anti-drone laser weapon is referred to as Apollo, like the Greek god of the sun.

In this age of technological warfare, the potential impact of this tool is clear when you look at recent conflicts, like how Russia has become increasingly dangerous during its war on Ukraine, which began in 2022. Though things like Russia's anti-satellite laser weapons are worrying, it's the country's drones that are making the most violent impact. Russia launches its drones for regular attacks. They have heavy warheads, large blast radiuses, and fast flying speeds. In response to this, Ukraine and other countries are developing their own technology to counter that.

EOS has nearly 40 years of experience building remote weapon systems and has earned multiple awards for its counter-drone and optical tracking technologies. With Apollo, the company aims to provide modern militaries with a cutting-edge solution to the growing drone threat.