Mobvoi TicNote Review: Your AI Recording Assistant, But Do You Need One?

The Mobvoi TicNote works with a dedicated app that lets you sync recordings, transcribe them, play the audio, and so on. It's not necessarily the prettiest app out there, but it's fine, and it works well.

From the app, you can organize recordings into Projects, and when they're transcribed, you can ask questions about your transcriptions to Shadow AI, the assistant built into the app. I didn't necessarily find Shadow AI all that useful — I was using the device less like a place to store information I might want to access, and more like a place to actually record and transcribe speech for down the line. If you can get into the habit of using the device to take voice memos, you may find Shadow AI useful, though.

I do like how easy it is to read through the transcription of the audio, and play the audio for that specific section, if you so choose. Even though the quality of the transcription was pretty good, considering the fact that I used the TicNote for work, I wasn't going to assume it was perfect. When I found quotes that I wanted to use in a story, it was easy to double-check that the transcription was correct. The app goes way beyond simply letting you access the audio and transcriptions of your files, too. It also lets you create "mind maps" based on that audio, conduct Deep Research based on the information in the file, and even generate a podcast using the recording.

From the app, you can also manage your subscription. For free, you'll get 300 minutes of transcription per month, along with 10 AI chats per day, the ability to upload 10 files per month, access to basic templates, and more. There are two paid plans. TicNote Professional gives you 2,100 minutes per month, along with unlimited AI chat usage, 30 file uploads per month, and advanced templates. The Business plan has the same features as Professional, but increases usage to 6,600 minutes per month and document uploads to 100 per month. TicNote Professional costs $12.99 per month, while TicNote Business comes in at $29.99 per month.

Initially, I was confused so to why there were limits on file uploads — but the more files you upload, the more information the AI has to parse if you want it to be able to answer questions about the files you have in your account.

You don't have to stick to just using the app, though you do still have to use the app to sync transcriptions. Assuming your voice notes are synced, you can also access them on a website, which offers many of the same features and controls as the app. I like that you can use a website — it makes using your transcriptions that much easier, especially in professional settings.