Report Casts Doubt On OpenAI And Jony Ive's Ambitious AI Device Amid Development Struggles

OpenAI and Jony Ive have ambitious plans for an all-new AI device. While this non-smartphone product looks more and more like the series of AI pals we've seen in the past few years, including Humane's AI Pin and that Friend necklace, it seems Sam Altman and Ive are having issues perfecting the device.

According to the latest Financial Times report, the San Francisco-based startup still struggles with the device's software and the infrastructure needed to power it. With that, the teams face privacy issues, the necessary budget for the computing power to run OpenAI's models on this consumer device, and its personality.

A person familiar with the matter said that "Amazon has the compute for an Alexa, so does Google, but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device." Still, this AI device, which is designed to sit on a desk or table, could be delayed to late 2026 or even 2027.