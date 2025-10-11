How To Get Wired Internet At Home Without Installing Ethernet Cables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wireless networks make remote connections convenient. Different areas of your home can access the network without any cables. But the experience largely depends on signal strength and bandwidth. Try to stream a movie, make a video call, or browse the internet with a shoddy signal, and things can get really frustrating. While you can try to find out what's blocking your home WiFi signal, it's not a foolproof solution. If you don't splurge on a Wi-Fi mesh network or range extender, wired connections are much more reliable. However, that would mean running a physical cable around the entire house, which is not desirable. The perfect solution to this problem is setting up a wired internet connection without Ethernet cables — thanks to technologies like MoCA or Multimedia over Coax Alliance and Powerline.

MoCA allows you to use coaxial cables in your home to create a high-speed wired network connection. Now, your first question might be: if I still have to use cables, then what's the point? That's valid, but most homes have coaxial wires in the walls with outlets spread throughout the property. In comparison, it's a lot harder to find Ethernet cables pre-installed in the same way. This matters because you can use those coaxial outlets to spread wired internet access throughout your home without the cables being visible.